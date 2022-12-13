Mary Hardin-Baylor 71, Texas St. 65

L.Feely 1-6 0-0 2, J.Johnson 7-14 10-11 25, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Hearne 1-2 0-0 3, Prince 4-12 3-4 13, Stolz 4-9 1-2 10, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Dawes 1-1 2-2 5, Engels 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 16-19 71.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs