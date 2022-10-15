Martin's pick-6 carries Rhode Island past Elon, 17-10

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill dove into the end zone on a 7-yard run in the closing seconds of the third quarter to tie the game and Jarrett Martin picked off a Matthew McKay pass at the 16 and scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth to give Rhode Island a 17-10, come-from-behind win to knock Elon out of a share of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association on Saturday.

Jalen Hampton scored on a 4-yard run, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive to give Elon a 10-3 lead at intermission.