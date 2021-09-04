Marshall thunders past Navy 49-7, Ali scores 4 in debut

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Rasheen Ali scored the first four touchdowns of his collegiate career as Marshall dominated Navy 49-7 in Charles Huff's debut as head coach on Saturday.

Huff was introduced as the Thundering Herd's coach nearly a year ago. While Marshall won a ninth-straight season opener, Huff broke a specific type of losing streak: the previous five first-year coaches had all lost season-opening road games.