Marshall 81, Texas St. 73

Anochili-Killen 3-6 2-2 8, Handlogten 3-3 1-1 7, Curfman 7-10 0-0 21, Kinsey 7-12 5-5 19, Taylor 7-13 3-4 20, Conner 1-5 3-4 6, Fricks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 14-16 81.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships