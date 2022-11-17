Marquette 95, LIU 58

Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-3 0-0 0, Burns 2-7 0-0 5, Greene 2-9 5-11 9, Johnson 6-12 4-6 17, Maletic 8-20 1-1 22, Fall 1-6 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-63 11-20 58.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute