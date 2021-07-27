Marlins homer 3 times in 7-3 victory over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sandy León hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh, helping the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight. León singled and scored in the fourth.

Alcantara (6-9) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He held Baltimore without a hit until Austin Hays led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run. Cedric Mullins also homered for the Orioles, who were coming off a three-game series sweep over Washington to match their longest winning streak this season.

Spenser Watkins (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings. He hadn't allowed more than a run in any of his first three big league starts.

León ended that streak with a two-out drive to right field in the second. Two innings later, he came home on Starling Marte's single to make it 4-0.

Diaz's home run put the Marlins up 5-1. He was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, and right-hander Luis Madero was designated for assignment.

Mullins hit a solo shot in the sixth, but Anderson answered with his home run in the seventh. Ramón Urias chased Alcantara with a run-scoring single in the seventh, and Jesús Aguilar hit an RBI single the following inning for Miami.

The Orioles put men on second and third with one out in the eighth but didn't score.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring strain) is progressing well. Mattingly said he's been taking groundballs, hitting and throwing.

UP NEXT

Jorge López (2-12) takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night in the finale of this two-game series. Jordan Holloway (2-3) starts for the Marlins.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports