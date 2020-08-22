Marlins' Rojas homers in return from COVID; Miami tops Nats

Recommended Video:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, and the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game skid by beating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night.

Rojas connected in the second inning against Patrick Corbin (2-2), and that was all Miami needed to take the opener of a five-game series. Rojas hadn't played since July 26, when the Marlins' season was suspended amid a team-wide coronavirus outbreak.

The 31-year-old Rojas was activated Thursday — when Miami's game against New York was postponed after the Mets had two team members test positive — and was the first of the 17 Miami players sidelined by COVID-19 to return.

The homer was Rojas' second in four games this season.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (1-0) pitched five solid innings, allowing just two runs and three hits while striking out six. The Nationals had just four hits in the game.

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, reacts after rounding third base on his three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Marlins third base coach Trey Hillman, right, looks on. less Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, reacts after rounding third base on his three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Marlins' Rojas homers in return from COVID; Miami tops Nats 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

The Nationals got solo homers from Yan Gomes — his first of the season in the second — and Trea Turner’s fifth blast of the season in the third. For Gomes, who joined the Nationals last season, it was his 100th career home run.

Corbin allowed three runs and eight hits and struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save.

POSSIBLE SURGERY

2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand after seeing a nerve specialist on Thursday. Manager Dave Martinez says that surgery is an option for the Nationals star although a decision has yet to be made.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Catcher Jorge Alfaro became the second Miami player to return to the active roster after having COVID-19. Alfaro was in the lineup as the designated hitter and went 1 for 4. LHP Richard Bleier (triceps strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and utility infielder Eddy Alvarez was placed on the paternity list.

Nationals: INF Howie Kendrick was out of the lineup for the sixth straight game. Martinez said Kendrick was about 75-to-80% and hopes he’s available to pinch hit. ... 2B Starlin Castro had surgery Friday on his broken right wrist. ... LHP Sean Doolittle (right knee fatigue) thew a 24-pitch sim game Friday and will be reevaluated soon.

UP NEXT

The Marlins have yet to announce either of their starters for Saturday’s doubleheader. Martinez said Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.71 ERA) would pitch in one of the games with Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55 ERA) likely getting the nod in the other.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports