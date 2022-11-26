Marist 60, Bucknell 54, OT

Cooley 4-11 1-2 13, Ingo 3-6 2-6 8, Gardner 6-18 1-5 16, Harris 5-15 0-0 13, Brickner 1-3 2-2 5, Farris 0-6 0-0 0, Daughtry 2-4 0-4 5, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 6-19 60.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute