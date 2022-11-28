Marist 52, Columbia 39

Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute