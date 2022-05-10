'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 3:22 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, left, chats with Joe Lacob, majority owner of the Golden State Warriors, during a timeout in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series between the Warriors and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Max Homa holds the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf club in Potomac, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Keegan Bradley reacts after making a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm golf club in Potomac, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Kevin Kisner hits off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Joe Buck is back in golf at another major, this time the PGA Championship with ESPN. He’ll be sharing his space with the likes of Fred Couples and Charles Barkley, and Peyton and Eli Manning will be sure to drop in.
Buck is leading what amounts to a “ManningCast” next week at Southern Hills.