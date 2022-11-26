Manhattan 72, Army 71

J.Roberts 7-9 3-3 17, Brennen 4-11 1-2 11, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Hayun 2-4 3-5 8, Nelson 4-12 3-4 13, Watson 3-6 0-1 7, Stewart 5-15 0-1 14, Padgett 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-16 72.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute