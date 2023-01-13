Manhattan 62, Mount St. Mary's 57

Padgett 6-9 0-0 14, Roberts 6-9 2-2 14, Brennen 3-5 0-0 8, Nelson 7-17 4-5 20, Watson 1-7 2-4 4, Hayun 0-2 0-0 0, Jewell 1-3 0-0 2, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 8-11 62.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships