Manhattan 56, Fairfield 53

Cook 3-6 2-4 8, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 3-4 9, Fields 5-15 0-0 12, Leach 4-12 1-2 11, Long 1-8 0-0 3, Wojcik 0-6 0-0 0, Maidoh 1-5 2-2 4, Crisler 1-1 0-0 3, Johns 1-1 0-2 3, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 8-14 53.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute