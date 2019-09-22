Man United loses 2-0 at West Ham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United lost 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side winless in seven Premier League matches on the road stretching back into last season.

To compound United's problems, Marcus Rashford limped off early in the second half after Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead in the 44th minute. Aaron Cresswell completed the victory by curling in a free kick in the 84th.

With Anthony Martial already missing through injury and youngster Mason Greenwood ill, United finished the match without a recognized striker and Jesse Lingard playing in attack.

Rashford's early departure will raise more questions about United's summer transfer business, when the club failed to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

While West Ham has 11 points in six matches — after three wins from four — United is three points worse off. Solskjaer is tasked with returning United to the four Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho, who was fired to make way for Solskjaer last December, was withering in his assessment while working as a TV pundit on the game.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay salutes supporters at at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester United at London stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. West Ham beat Manchester United 2-0. less Manchester United's Scott McTominay salutes supporters at at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester United at London stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. West ... more Photo: Leila Coker, AP Photo: Leila Coker, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Man United loses 2-0 at West Ham in Premier League 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

"We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players," Mourinho said on Sky Sports. "I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they're bringing good quality to the team.

"But the team, as a team, I don't like at all. I'm not surprised by the result and I don't think Ole can take many positives from the game."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports