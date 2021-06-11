Maldonado, Astros make late noise, overcome 4 Twins homers BRIAN HALL, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 11:33 p.m.
1 of12 Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz celebrates after his solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy as he scores in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado (15) has a waiting fist-bump as he scores on a single by Michael Brantley in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel jogs home on a solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala to tie a baseball game in the sixth inning Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy, bottom, racts after giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz, top, in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz, right, celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy in front of Astros catcher Martin Moldonado in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, top, makes a try for a foul ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson but it went inside the mesh fencing by a fan in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth, prompting a fan to toss an inflatable trash can onto the field, and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night.
This was Houston's first trip to Target Field with fans in the stands since 2019, and the Astros heard a chorus of boos and chants of “You're a cheater."