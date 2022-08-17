Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep MIKE COOK, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 5:33 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.
Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. Miranda finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Nick Gordon had a run-scoring double.