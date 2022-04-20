Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 12:59 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss.
The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game after a collision with Luke Voit in the first.