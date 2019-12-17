MLS's NYC team moves 4 games to Mets Citi Field from Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer's New York City team has moved four home league games to the Mets' Citi Field from Yankee Stadium next season.

NYC said Tuesday the decision eliminates what would have been four midweek games. The team has limited weekends available in the Bronx because of the New York Yankees.

The games in Queens will be scheduled for April 26, July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 26.

NYC moved its playoff game against Toronto to Citi Field this year because of the Yankees' postseason schedule, and Toronto won 2-1.

The MLS team's majority owner is the parent of England's Manchester City, and the Yankees are a minority partner. NYC has been trying since its inception in 2013 to advance plans for its own stadium.

