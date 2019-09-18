MLB, players' union donate to Bahamas relief on Clemente Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have made a joint donation of $210,000 to help with relief and recovery in the Bahamas after the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The donation was made Wednesday, recognized as Roberto Clemente Day in the majors. The late Pittsburgh Hall of Fame wore No. 21 and was known for his humanitarian efforts.

The money will divided into $70,000 donations to Project Hope, Water Mission and SBP.

Luis Clemente, one of the player's sons, thanked MLB and the players' union for the gesture.

"The Clemente family encourages everyone to continue my father's legacy of helping those in need and to support this effort," he said in a statement.

___

