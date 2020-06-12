MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

Recommended Video:

Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by The Associated Press

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports