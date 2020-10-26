https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/MLB-Pitching-Comparison-15676434.php
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Tuesday, October 27
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|(L)
|4-2
|3.24
|7-4
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|(R)
|8:08p
|2-2
|2.31
|5-3
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Snell
|1-1
|16.1
|2.20
|Gonsolin
|2-1
|18.0
|3.50
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
