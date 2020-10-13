MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Wednesday, October 14

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Tampa Bay Glasnow (R) 5-1 4.08 9-2 0-0 0.0 0.00 Houston TBD 8:40p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Glasnow 3-0 18.0 3.50 TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Los Angeles Urías (L) 3-0 3.27 5-5 0-0 0.0 0.00 Atlanta Wright (R) 6:05p 2-4 5.21 4-4 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Urías 0-0 16.0 3.94 Wright 2-0 19.0 2.37

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.