MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Monday, October 5
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|TBD
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|(R)
|4:07p
|5-2
|2.29
|8-3
|1-1
|17.0
|2.65
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Bassitt
|2-0
|19.2
|0.46
___
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|New York
|Cole
|(R)
|7-3
|2.84
|8-4
|0-1
|16.1
|4.96
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|(L)
|8:07p
|4-2
|3.24
|7-4
|1-0
|8.0
|3.38
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Cole
|3-0
|21.0
|0.86
|Snell
|1-1
|16.1
|2.20
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
