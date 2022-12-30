Skip to main content
Sports

MICHIGAN STATE 89, BUFFALO 68

FG FT Reb
BUFFALO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 37 6-11 0-0 0-6 1 2 15
Hardnett 22 6-8 0-0 2-7 0 5 12
Jack 15 2-6 0-0 1-2 0 4 4
Foster 25 4-11 2-4 0-0 5 3 10
C.Jones 36 4-13 2-2 1-3 3 2 12
J.Smith 22 1-3 0-1 3-8 1 4 2
Blocker 20 0-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Mading 12 3-4 1-1 1-1 0 1 7
Ceaser 6 1-4 2-2 1-2 0 0 4
K.Jones 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Williamson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-66 7-10 9-32 11 23 68

Percentages: FG .424, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adams 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Ceaser 0-1, Mading 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Foster 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mading 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, J.Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Adams 4, Foster 4, J.Smith 3, Blocker 2, Hardnett).

Steals: 4 (C.Jones, Ceaser, Foster, Hardnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hauser 31 5-9 3-4 3-12 6 1 14
Sissoko 22 3-5 0-3 1-9 1 2 6
Akins 23 5-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 13
Hoggard 28 4-8 3-4 0-2 10 2 11
Walker 23 2-8 3-4 0-2 1 2 7
Brooks 18 2-4 3-4 0-2 1 0 8
Holloman 17 1-3 4-4 0-0 2 1 7
Hall 13 3-4 3-4 0-0 0 0 11
Kohler 11 3-5 1-1 2-4 0 4 7
Cooper 6 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 0 3
D.Smith 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Whitens 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Izzo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sanders 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-59 21-30 7-35 21 13 89
Percentages: FG .508, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Akins 3-3, Hall 2-2, Brooks 1-2, Holloman 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Hoggard 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Walker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Akins, Kohler, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 10 (Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2, Walker 2, Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Kohler).

Steals: 6 (Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Hoggard, Holloman, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo 30 38 68
Michigan St. 41 48 89

A_14,797 (16,280).

