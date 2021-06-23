Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx an 83-81 lead — their first since 13-12. The Lynx closed on a 17-6 run with seven points from Kayla McBride and six by Dantas. McBride made a free-throw line jumper with 1:10 left to cap the scoring.