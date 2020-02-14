Lull carries San Francisco past Santa Clara 70-61

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimbo Lull recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds as San Francisco topped Santa Clara 70-61 on Thursday night. Charles Minlend added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and seven assists for San Francisco (17-10, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.

Jaden Bediako had 14 points for the Broncos (18-8, 5-6). Keshawn Justice added 12 points. DJ Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic, whose 12.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Broncos, was held to only three points on 0-of-10 shooting.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 80-61 on Jan. 9. San Francisco faces Gonzaga on the road next Thursday. Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

