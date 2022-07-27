Luis Urías hits walk-off sac fly, Brewers nip Twins 7-6 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer July 27, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela is congratulated bt Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night.
McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kiriloff's throw.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE