Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59

Hopf 4-8 0-0 10, Betz 1-3 0-0 2, Suder 4-12 0-0 9, Tipton 5-9 1-2 12, Wieland 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 1-5 1-1 4, Hatton 1-2 0-0 2, Pfriem 2-4 4-4 8, Hacker 0-0 0-0 0, Thelen 0-0 0-1 0, DeVault 0-1 2-2 2, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-12 59.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute