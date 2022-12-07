Loyola Marymount 69, Grand Canyon 65

Leaupepe 8-13 0-0 17, Issanza 0-0 1-2 1, Ahrens 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Shelton 10-17 2-3 26, Merkviladze 3-6 2-2 9, Stephens 2-4 0-1 5, Marble 2-2 0-0 5, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 7-10 69.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs