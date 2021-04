CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, is returning for one more season.

The school announced Friday that Williamson will be back for another year of eligibility under relaxed NCAA rules prompted by the pandemic. The decision is a boost for the Ramblers after coach Porter Moser left for Oklahoma and star Cameron Krutwig announced Thursday he is turning pro.