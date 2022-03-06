Loyola Chicago beats Drake, returns to NCAA Tournament
Drake's ShanQuan Hemphill, center, loses control of the ball as Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris, left, and Aher Uguak (30) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Drake's Darnell Brodie (51) pulls down a rebound as Loyola of Chicago's Marquise Kennedy (12) and Chris Knight (23) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall (24) and Drake's ShanQuan Hemphill (4) reach for a rebound as Drake's Darnell Brodie (51) and Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) heads to the basket as Drake's Garrett Sturtz (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson (1) heads to the basket as Drake's Tremell Murphy (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Members of Loyola of Chicago celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Members of Loyola of Chicago celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak (30) heads to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak, left, reaches for a rebound as Drake's Tremell Murphy defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson (1) shoots as Drake's Tucker Devries (12) and Tremell Murphy (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Drake's Garrett Sturtz (3) heads to the basket as Loyola of Chicago's Marquise Kennedy (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Drake's ShanQuan Hemphill, right, heads to the basket as Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Drake's Tucker Devries, center, heads to the basket as Loyola of Chicago's Marquise Kennedy, left, and Tom Welch (10) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson (1) and Drake's Garrett Sturtz, top right, dive after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis.
23 of23
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aher Uguak added 16 points and 10 boards and Loyola Chicago defeated Drake 64-58 on Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.
Ryan Schwieger added 13 points for the fourth-seeded Ramblers (25-7) who came through against the Bulldogs in a rugged championship game after losing twice in the regular season to Drake (24-10).