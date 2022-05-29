Lowrie's RBI single helps A's edge Rangers, who had 5 errors
MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the mistake-prone Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.
After closer Dany Jiménez blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, the A’s came back and won in their final at-bat for the second time this season.