GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has repeated as Atlantic Coast Conference women’s player of the year, the fourth consecutive season a Cardinal has earned the honor.

Evans’ selection by the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel marks the program’s fifth in six seasons, following Asia Durr in 2018 and 2019 and Myisha Hines-Allen in 2016. Louisville also matched Duke (2000-05) for the longest streak in league history.