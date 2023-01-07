Louisiana Tech 60, UTEP 58

Frazier 5-9 2-4 13, Onyema 1-2 0-0 2, Solomon 2-7 2-6 6, Givance 4-6 1-2 11, Hardy 2-8 0-0 5, Kalu 2-2 2-3 6, McKinney 3-9 4-5 10, Lemus 1-2 0-0 3, Sibley 1-1 0-0 2, Dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 11-20 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies