Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|56
|32.4
|523-1117
|.468
|122-321
|349-394
|.886
|1517
|27.1
|George
|47
|29.4
|334-762
|.438
|153-372
|185-210
|.881
|1006
|21.4
|Harrell
|63
|27.8
|471-812
|.580
|0-18
|231-351
|.658
|1173
|18.6
|Williams
|64
|28.7
|383-923
|.415
|109-309
|287-333
|.862
|1162
|18.2
|Morris
|18
|28.8
|71-164
|.433
|25-77
|18-22
|.818
|185
|10.3
|Jackson
|15
|21.1
|52-112
|.464
|23-53
|17-19
|.895
|144
|9.6
|Shamet
|53
|27.4
|158-391
|.404
|111-296
|65-76
|.855
|492
|9.3
|Zubac
|70
|18.5
|227-373
|.609
|0-2
|121-162
|.747
|575
|8.2
|Beverley
|51
|26.3
|147-341
|.431
|80-206
|31-47
|.660
|405
|7.9
|Green
|61
|20.6
|145-339
|.428
|88-231
|36-48
|.750
|414
|6.8
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|57
|12.5
|88-213
|.413
|61-158
|30-37
|.811
|267
|4.7
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|54
|14.9
|69-168
|.411
|23-84
|15-28
|.536
|176
|3.3
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Motley
|13
|3.2
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|5-7
|.714
|28
|2.2
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Coffey
|16
|6.7
|15-36
|.417
|3-10
|1-3
|.333
|34
|2.1
|Mann
|39
|8.2
|29-67
|.433
|6-17
|10-14
|.714
|74
|1.9
|Noah
|3
|6.3
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|5-6
|.833
|5
|1.7
|TEAM
|70
|241.1
|2912-6255
|.466
|869-2336
|1453-1832
|.793
|8146
|116.4
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.1
|2765-6301
|.439
|859-2487
|1310-1725
|.759
|7699
|110.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|54
|343
|397
|7.1
|277
|4.9
|109
|0
|101
|148
|33
|George
|23
|245
|268
|5.7
|181
|3.9
|113
|0
|65
|123
|20
|Harrell
|163
|282
|445
|7.1
|107
|1.7
|146
|0
|39
|108
|72
|Williams
|30
|169
|199
|3.1
|358
|5.6
|78
|1
|42
|180
|12
|Morris
|11
|62
|73
|4.1
|25
|1.4
|49
|0
|12
|24
|13
|Jackson
|6
|41
|47
|3.1
|47
|3.1
|31
|0
|4
|25
|4
|Shamet
|6
|94
|100
|1.9
|99
|1.9
|142
|0
|20
|42
|10
|Zubac
|192
|335
|527
|7.5
|80
|1.1
|164
|0
|16
|60
|65
|Beverley
|57
|209
|266
|5.2
|183
|3.6
|156
|1
|54
|66
|25
|Green
|77
|299
|376
|6.2
|48
|.8
|167
|0
|27
|51
|23
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|32
|103
|135
|2.4
|38
|.7
|48
|0
|6
|18
|3
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|26
|111
|137
|2.5
|33
|.6
|73
|0
|23
|22
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Motley
|3
|7
|10
|.8
|8
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Coffey
|4
|10
|14
|.9
|10
|.6
|14
|0
|1
|6
|1
|Mann
|6
|34
|40
|1.0
|42
|1.1
|41
|0
|9
|14
|5
|Noah
|4
|6
|10
|3.3
|2
|.7
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|TEAM
|749
|2581
|3330
|47.6
|1656
|23.7
|1547
|4
|490
|1020
|335
|OPPONENTS
|751
|2421
|3172
|45.3
|1658
|23.7
|1599
|0
|531
|985
|329
