Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 83

N.Ogwumike 6-10 4-4 16, Samuelson 3-8 4-4 13, Cambage 6-10 3-5 15, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 8-15 4-4 20, Nelson-Ododa 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 2-3 4-4 8, Sykes 1-2 3-6 5. Totals 29-56 22-27 85.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended