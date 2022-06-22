Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Clark 3-7 0-0 7, Hines-Allen 8-17 0-0 17, Austin 2-8 0-0 4, Atkins 7-15 5-5 22, Cloud 4-6 2-7 13, Hawkins 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Burke 2-4 1-1 6, Machida 0-2 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2 5-5 8. Totals 29-70 13-18 82.
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
Recommended