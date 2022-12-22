Long Beach St. 82, Idaho 75

Burris 3-7 6-6 13, I.Jones 6-7 3-8 15, Moffitt 6-16 5-7 17, Salih 6-14 1-1 18, R.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, T.Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-22 75.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies