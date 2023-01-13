Long Beach St. 77, Cal Poly 58

Stevenson 0-1 2-2 2, Penn-Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Fleming 3-4 0-0 8, Sanders 2-8 2-2 7, Taylor 4-6 4-5 13, C.Hunter 2-10 2-3 6, Koroma 2-7 0-0 4, Prukop 2-5 0-2 4, Pierce 1-5 4-4 6, Haller 1-1 0-0 2, Jory 1-2 0-0 3, Franklin 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 19-55 15-22 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies