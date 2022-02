PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel BYU to a 79-59 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Te'Jon Lucas had 14 points and six assists for the Cougars (20-9, 8-6 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 12 points and seven rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had 12 points.