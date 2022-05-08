Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 8:33 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Brad Keselowski (6) looks to pass Corey LaJoie (7) in Turn 2 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty looks on prior to an auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Kyle Larson (5) leads a pack of cars down the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Kyle Busch, left, and Kurt Busch, right, pose with their mother, Gaye, prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Members of Joey Logano's pit crew rush to complete a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Denny Hamlin (11) attempts to pass Austin Dillon (3) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Joey Logano (22) leads during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Joey Logano reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he'd do if got the chance to regain the lead.
Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
Written By
PETE IACOBELLI