https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Liverpool-wins-Club-World-Cup-14924215.php Liverpool wins Club World Cup Published 3:09 pm EST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Liverpool wins Club World Cup. Most Popular 1 FOUND: Missing four-month old Golden retriever Mango reunited with Darien owners 2 Darien High School recognized as a STEM school of excellence 3 Santa Claus shares highlights of his job in a Darien Times exclusive 4 Wave by the numbers: Football ends, hockey begins 5 Town mourns loss of Marc Thorne 6 FedEx driver deters package fraud in Darien 7 Judge orders Darien woman to return dog to adoption agency View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.