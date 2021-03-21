Live TV, cash boost for Women's Super League with UK deals

LONDON (AP) — The Women's Super League will benefit from prominent free broadcasts in Britain for the first time when the BBC starts showing live games on its main channels, while Sky will begin paying for rights.
The three-season deal is the first time the Football Association has generated revenue from the separate domestic sale of women’s rights after a decade of the WSL. The FA said it was a “multimillion-pound agreement” with Sky, which is not set to exceed 10 million pounds ($14 million) per season.