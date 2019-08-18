Lions-Texans Stats
|Detroit
|0
|9
|6
|7—23
|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|10—30
|First Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:27.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 5:32.
|Second Quarter
Det_FG Prater 49, 10:58.
Det_Harris 19 fumble return (Prater kick), 7:30.
Hou_V.Smith 31 pass from Webb (Fairbairn kick), :40.
|Third Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 27, 9:55.
Det_Zenner 5 pass from Fales (run failed), 6:52.
|Fourth Quarter
Hou_Howell 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.
Det_Thompson 1 run (Santoso kick), 6:31.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, :53.
A_71,283.
___
|Det
|Hou
|First downs
|18
|22
|Total Net Yards
|388
|410
|Rushes-yards
|22-90
|38-168
|Passing
|298
|242
|Punt Returns
|3-8
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|4-56
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-9
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-1
|20-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-7
|Punts
|6-43.0
|5-39.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-97
|9-107
|Time of Possession
|25:06
|34:54
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Thompson 5-25, Zenner 3-17, K.Johnson 3-16, Fales 2-11, null 4-11, Anderson 2-6, J.Johnson 3-4. Houston, Howell 15-84, Crockett 8-32, Ferguson 4-15, Higdon 7-13, Webb 2-12, Watson 1-7, T.Jones 1-5.
PASSING_Detroit, J.Johnson 9-18-1-85, Fales 12-19-0-226. Houston, Watson 5-7-0-60, Webb 14-25-1-186, Ta'amu 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Powell 3-53, Fulgham 3-52, A.Jones 2-60, Kennedy 2-23, Duhart 1-28, Hockenson 1-22, Nauta 1-17, Stockton 1-13, null 1-9, Lacy 1-8, Alexander 1-7, Thompson 1-6, Zenner 1-5, Bawden 1-4, James 1-4. Houston, Carter 3-40, Mitchell 3-36, J.Adams 2-33, Ferguson 2-19, Hopkins 2-17, J.Thomas 2-17, Dixon 2-6, V.Smith 1-31, Hansen 1-21, Tyr.Johnson 1-16, Fells 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.