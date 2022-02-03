Lingard told to stay at Man U because of Greenwood absence
1 of3 FILE- Manchester United's Mason Greenwood runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Manchester United says forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident. The statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account. Rui Vieira/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 England's Jesse Lingard goes for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the National Stadium in Andorra la Vella, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Mason Greenwood’s suspension played a role in the club’s decision to keep Jesse Lingard until the end of the season. Greenwood was arrested on Sunday and questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman. He was released on bail on Wednesday and United has said the 20-year-old forward “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.” Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Greenwood’s suspension at Manchester United played a role in the club’s decision to keep Jesse Lingard until the end of the season, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Thursday.
Greenwood was arrested on Sunday and questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman. He was released on bail on Wednesday and United has said the 20-year-old forward “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”