Darien’s Kevin Lindley, a junior attack on the Loyola University men’s lacrosse team, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after reaching a career milestone in the Greyhounds’ 10-7 victory over Johns Hopkins on Saturday

Lindley netted four goals to lead Loyola’s offense, scoring twice in the first quarter and adding single tallies in the second and third. His first goal gave him 100 for his career, and Lindley has now collected 103 goals in 36 games played.

It’s been an eventful week for Lindley, as he and teammate Ryan McNulty were among the 50 players named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List last Thursday.

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States.

Lindley set a Loyola record with 60 goals during his sophomore season, breaking the old mark of 54 set by Eric Lusby in 2012.

Lindley finished last season third in NCAA Div. I in both goals and goals per game (3.53), and led the Patriot League in shooting percentage at .444.

This season, Lindley scored twice in a season-opening 12-9 loss to No. 1 Virginia, before posting four goals against then-No. 11 Johns Hopkins.

The Greyhounds will host Rutgers at noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, and Towson at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

