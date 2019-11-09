Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lighting beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves. Tampa Bay also beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday.

Hedman, who is from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, converted a power-play slap shot 1:58 into the second period, lifting the Lightning to a 2-1 lead.

Marcus Johansson, another Swede, was in the penalty box when Hedman scored his third goal of the season.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which has dropped five in a row. Victor Olofsson also scored in his native country, and Carter Hutton made 35 saves.

The two sold-out games in Stockholm's Ericsson Globe were part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.

Tampa Bay won for the third time in four games overall. Yanni Gourde had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, and Mathieu Joseph also scored.

Tampa's Steven Stamkos tries to score past Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Carter Hutton during a NHL Global Series hockey match between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Globen Arena, in Stockholm Sweden, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. ( Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) less Tampa's Steven Stamkos tries to score past Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Carter Hutton during a NHL Global Series hockey match between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Globen Arena, in ... more Photo: Jessica Gow, AP Photo: Jessica Gow, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The Sabres grabbed the lead when Reinhart's wrist shot from the right circle hit the post and bounced off McElhinney's back for a 1-0 lead 9:30 into the first. Reinhart also scored twice in Friday's loss.

But the Lightning responded with three straight goals. Maroon tied it at 1 with a power-play deflection late in the first. After Hedman put Tampa Bay ahead to stay, Maroon scored his third of the season when he jammed home a rebound for a 3-1 lead in the final seconds of the second.

Gourde and Joseph helped put it away when they scored 67 seconds apart midway through the third, lifting the Lightning to a 5-2 advantage. Gourde was successful on a wrist shot, and Joseph knocked in a rebound.

It's the third straight year — and eighth overall — the NHL has played in Europe to try to increase its local following in hockey-mad countries including Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic.

The NHL is set to return to Europe also next year.

NOTES: It was the 28th NHL regular-season game in Europe. ... Buffalo F Vladimir Sobotka was sidelined after he was hit by Nikita Kucherov in the first period of Friday's game. Coach Ralph Krueger said Sobotka will be evaluated on Monday. ... Buffalo F Casey Mittelstadt played in his 100th NHL game. ... Tampa Bay beat Buffalo for the fifth time in a row.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Lightning: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports