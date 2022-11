CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points in Liberty’s 55-44 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at the Cancun Challenge.

McGhee was 7-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 15 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Flames (3-3). Blake Preston added 10 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Colin Porter finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.