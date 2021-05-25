Lewis homers, Mariners top A's 4-2 to end 6-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night.
Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips. And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days.