CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Ledford had 18 points off the bench to carry Chattanooga to a 100-39 win over Covenant on Tuesday.

Josh Ayeni had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Chattanooga (5-0). Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Malachi Smith had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.